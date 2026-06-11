Getty/GOAL
Jose Mourinho turns Bernardo Silva's head! Ex-Man City hero leaves Barcelona in limbo as Real Madrid make him top transfer target
Mourinho hijacks midfielder's Spain move
According to AS, the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager has firmly placed Silva at the top of his Bernabeu wishlist. The 31-year-old playmaker, available on a free transfer after ending a trophy-laden nine-year tenure at Manchester City, had been heavily negotiating a move to Barcelona. Silva has long been associated with a move to Barcelona, with reports of a possible transfer surfacing several times over the years.
However, Florentino Perez and the Madrid hierarchy have aggressively sanctioned a financial push for the veteran midfielder following the presidential election and the arrival of Mourinho in the Spanish capital.
- Getty Images
Silva demands pivotal squad role
Silva's commitment to his team and his individual quality make him the type of player Mourinho is desperate to add to his squad. Meanwhile, the versatile midfielder is determined to join an ambitious project where his experience is fully utilised on and off the pitch. Speaking in the mixed zone following Portugal's international clash with Chile, Silva dismissed reports that an agreement with Barcelona had been made.
"I haven’t made a decision yet. I want to be at a club that wants me, that’s for sure," he said. "A club where I feel I will be useful. Is it a dream? I’m not going to answer that because I don’t know where I’ll end up. [Barcelona] is an option I have, but I haven’t made that decision yet. We don’t know what will happen."
Mendes dictates multi-million waiting game
The report adds that agent Jorge Mendes originally offered both Mourinho and Silva to Madrid as a package deal two months ago, a proposal that was initially shelved before the club's board decisively committed to the manager in May.
While Madrid view Silva's legendary team-first mentality as the perfect anchor for their dressing room, a final resolution remains distant. Confirming that negotiations will stretch across the summer, Mendes told transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: “Bernardo will decide after the World Cup.”
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup campaign pauses saga
The transfer pursuit moves to North America, where the former City captain is currently focusing on Portugal’s upcoming World Cup campaign. Barcelona are left in an uncomfortable holding pattern, forced to wait out the tournament while knowing Madrid have dismantled their initial advantage. Silva will use the international platform to maintain match sharpness before formalising his domestic future ahead of the 2026-27 pre-season calendar.