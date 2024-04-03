Kylian Mbappe gets back to his best! PSG superstar ends drab form to set up shot at more silverware in Coupe de France semi-final victory over Rennes

Kylian Mbappe broke a barren run by scoring the winner as Paris Saint-Germain held off Rennes in a 1-0 victory in the Coupe de France semi-finals.

Mbappe opened scoring in first half after missed penalty

Played all 90 minutes after controversial substitution

Parisians will play Lyon in Coupe de France final