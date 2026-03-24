KSI brutally trolls Wealdstone after Sak Hassan appears in Baller League UK for second week running against club's wishes

The fallout from Hassan’s decision to prioritise the Baller League appears to have brought his season at Wealdstone to a premature end. While the club remains his primary employer, they have confirmed that he will no longer be part of their matchday plans as they navigate the remainder of the National League campaign.

"Sak and his representatives are aware he's in breach of his playing contract by choosing to feature in the Baller League," explained club chairman Rory Fitzgerald. "For the sake of absolute clarity, Wealdstone FC retains his official player registration and any decisions relating to the remainder of this season remain in the gift of the club's Board of Directors."

Fitzgerald added: "We've already come together with Gary and the coaching team to discuss both short-term and longer-term thoughts around player make-up and recruitment. So any work we can do between now and the transfer deadline a week Thursday (March 27) in terms of refining what we've got in the building will help us get ahead with refreshing the squad during the summer."