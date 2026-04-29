Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hailed as 'best player in the world' by four-time Champions League winner after 'unbelievable' display for PSG vs Bayern Munich

Speaking on Amazon Prime, four-time Champions League winner Seedorf could not hide his admiration for the winger after witnessing this match-winning contribution. Showcasing the technical brilliance that has made him an indispensable part of Luis Enrique's attacking unit, Kvaratskhelia's performance drew the highest of compliments.

“Kvaratskhelia is the best player in the world and he’s only going to get better,” the former Real Madrid and Ajax man said. “I don’t know if he will stay on the left side because he just knows what to do in every situation. He carries the team in certain moments so I like his intelligence. He’s the extra man in midfield and also goes to make a difference up front. He’s unbelievable.”