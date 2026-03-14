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Juventus, without Vlahovic in Udine: a headache up front – Yildiz as a false nine, the David situation, Boga as a weapon, and Spalletti’s certainties and doubts

What will Spalletti’s team selection be? The pros and cons of all the options

Ahead of tonight’s away match against Udinese, which counts towards the 29th matchday of Serie A, Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has not included Dusan Vlahovic in his squad: the Serbian striker has not yet fully recovered and is expected to return for the next matchday, when the Bianconeri face Sassuolo.

Arkadiusz Milik, however, returns to the squad. The Polish striker has only been called up twice this season, on 20 and 27 December, for the matches against Roma and Pisa, though he remained on the bench on both occasions. 

Given Vlahovic’s prolonged absence, how will Juventus line up in attack in Udine? One option could be this, in a 4-2-3-1: Perin; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceiçao, McKennie, Boga; Yildiz. Manager: Spalletti.

However, it cannot be entirely ruled out that, in the end, Spalletti might opt for a more conservative approach, fielding David as centre-forward once again, despite the disappointment over his performance in last week’s match against Pisa. Behind the Canadian, Yildiz, McKennie and Conceicao would line up, with Boga on the bench.

But let’s take a closer look at the situation regarding each of the Old Lady’s strikers

  • YILDIZ, THE FALSE NINE

    In the last match against Pisa, Spalletti was able to observe Kenan Yıldız’s versatility at close quarters, as he was deployed in the second half in an unfamiliar role as a false nine. Following Jonathan David’s substitution and Jérémie Boga’s introduction, the Bianconeri’s number 10 was moved into the centre of the attack. The Turkish talent responded with a brilliant performance: first, a perfect assist for Andrea Cambiaso’s header that broke the deadlock, then a goal of his own with a precise right-footed finish into the corner.

    Thanks to this successful experiment, Yıldız could also play as a false nine against Udinese, and this time from the start. However, note Spalletti’s comments after Juventus v Pisa: “There are moments in the match; Yıldız scores but the spaces are already open, the team was already ahead. Kenan finds it easier starting from the wing; he actually prefers starting from there. And he’s marked differently out wide, unlike when he plays in the centre. It would be better for him too if we had a centre-forward, as he wouldn’t take those knocks.” Words that suggest Yildiz in his natural position on the left, with the freedom to drift inside, rather than the prospect of seeing the Turkish player in the centre-forward role.  

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  • DAVID, ANOTHER CHANCE?

    All eyes are also on Jonathan David. The Canadian striker failed to impress in the last match against Pisa and was substituted at half-time, but he could be given another chance to start from the first minute. The aim is to end a goal drought that has lasted since 1 February, the day of his last goal against Parma. Finding the net in Udine could change not only Juventus’s end-of-season campaign, but also the former Lille OSC player’s personal form. 

    This is regardless of Vlahovic’s imminent return, which will inevitably take away playing time from David. 

  • Is there a bidding war underway?

    One of the standout performances in the last match was undoubtedly that of Jérémie Boga. Coming on at half-time to replace David, the Ivorian injected fresh energy into the Bianconeri’s attacking play. Deployed wide on the left, Boga made an immediate impact: following his assist for Pierre Kalulu against Lazio, he went on to score his second goal in as many matches. First came the splendid volley against Roma, then the final seal against Pisa with a solo run that made it 4-0.

    These performances have not gone unnoticed. Against Udinese, it is not out of the question that Spalletti might start him, but his ability to turn games around when coming off the bench suggests he is more likely to start on the bench and come on later. Spalletti’s words after Juve v Pisa, in this regard, speak volumes: “He has quality, but he’s a bit soft at times; he needs to be more decisive, more ruthless. The bench isn’t a waiting room; it’s an extra part of the pitch. In football these days, the one who makes the difference at the crucial moment of the match is the one who comes on.”

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  • CONCEICAO: A KEY FIGURE

    There is little doubt, however, about Francisco Conceicao, who has consistently been among the best on the pitch in Juventus’s recent matches. The Portuguese winger will start against Udinese and operate wide on the right flank in Spalletti’s 4-2-3-1 formation. A key figure in the Bianconeri’s attacking line-up, he is once again called upon to bring unpredictability and quality in one-on-one situations.

  • OPENDA AND ZHEGROVA ARE CERTAIN... ON THE BENCH

    And finally, in addition to Milik, who is back in the squad but – barring any surprises – is likely to start on the bench in Udine, there is the case of Lois Openda. The Belgian, perhaps the most disappointing player in the entire Juventus squad this season, is now Spalletti’s last choice in his attacking rotations. The same applies to the other major disappointment of the Bianconeri’s season, Edon Zhegrova

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