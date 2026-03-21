Goal.com
Live
Hellas Verona FC v Genoa CFC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

Juventus v Sassuolo, the VAR review: Idzes handles the ball in the box – it’s a penalty. Vlahovic’s pull-back is ruled not to be a foul

All refereeing decisions.

Juventus v Sassuolo brings Saturday’s fixtures in the 30th round of the Serie A season to a close.

Below are all the controversial refereeing decisions from the match.

  • THE REFEREES

    Marchetti

    Costanzo and Bianchini

    4th official: Allegretta

    VAR Abisso

    AVAR Camplone

    • Advertisement

  • THE EPISODES

    83' – Protests over a handball in the penalty area by Idzes, who jumps alongside Vlahovic. The entire Juventus sideappeals to the referee, who instead allows play to continue before blowing his whistle after consulting the VAR room. Marchetti is called to the on-field review, where he deems Idzes’s handball to be a foul, as his arm is in an unnatural position relative to the rest of his body. However, the Bianconeri striker’s tugging of the Neroverdi defender’s shirt is not judged to be a foul.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN