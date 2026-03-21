Juventus v Sassuolo LIVE: the official line-ups – Boga vs Pinamonti; Laurienté not in the starting line-up

Juventus v Sassuolo (Saturday 21 March, kick-off at 8.45 pm) is a match in the 30th round of the Serie A season.

Following their 1-0 away win against Udinese, the Bianconeri go into this fixture in fifth place in the table with 53 points, 15 more than the Neroverdi, who are coming off a 1-0 home defeat to Bologna.

Marchetti will referee at the Stadio di Torino, assisted by Costanzo and Bianchini, with Allegretta as the fourth official and Abisso and Camplone on VAR duty.

Keep an eye on the cards: Kelly and McKennie are on a warning on one side; Muric, Doig and Fadera on the other.

In the next round of fixtures, Sassuolo host Cagliari in Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off, whilst Juventus play at home again against Genoa on Easter Monday.