Juventus, Spalletti: "They lacked maturity in their decision-making; Locatelli felt confident enough to take the penalty. The Champions League? It’s right there in front of them."

Finally, a word on the Champions League target: "I don’t really understand what that means. Every match is one we need to win; there’s a margin that allows us to catch up regardless of tomorrow’s result. Ultimately, it all depends on the result. When you’re trailing, you have to be good at picking up more points than your opponent, and they have to slip up. With this number of games left, the possibility is still very much alive and right there in front of us."