Francisco Conceicao Juventus 2025-2026Getty Images

Translated by

Juventus, Conceicao: "We've shown that we're a united team"

The Portuguese winger speaks at a press conference on the eve of the away match against Udinese

Francisco Conceicao, Juventus’ attacking midfielder, speaks at a press conference on the eve of tomorrow evening’s league match, which will see the Old Lady in action in Friuli, away to Udinese. 

The unity we have is the foundation of everything; without that, it’s difficult,” begins the Portuguese player. “We’ve already demonstrated this unity many times, and from there you can win the remaining matches, and that’s what we need to do.”

    "During the week we work on everything, and we all need to improve individually – and that’s exactly what we’ve done. We’ve got a bit more time, so we’re working on the details that the manager thinks we need to improve." 

