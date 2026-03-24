Juventus are beginning to map out a strategy for the summer transfer window: initial contacts, targets to sound out, and approaches to gauge whether there is scope for potential deals. Among the ideas is that of making a change in attack: there has been talk for some time of a possible change up front, with Jonathan David being sold and a fresh attempt to sign Kolo Muani, who already wore the Bianconeri shirt in the second half of last season and whom Juve tried to bring back to Turin in the summer (PSG demanded a mandatory buy-back clause, but he then went to Tottenham on a dry loan on the final day of the transfer window).
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Juventus back in the running for Kolo Muani: transfer fee, wages, contract expiry date and a possible swap deal involving Jonathan David
PSG's bid for Kolo Muani
At the end of the season, he will leave Spurs and return to Paris at the end of his loan spell; he has a contract with the French club until 2028: signed in 2023 for €75 million plus €15 million in bonuses from Eintracht Frankfurt, he will account for around €30 million on PSG’s next balance sheet. This is the figure needed to sign Kolo Muani, a feasible investment for Juventus who, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, might even consider including Jonathan David in the deal: the Canadian striker – who has struggled to secure regular playing time in Italy – is highly rated by PSG’s Ocampos, who previously brought him to Lille after spotting him at Gent in Belgium.
THE KOLO MUANI-DAVID SWAP: WHO STANDS TO GAIN?
PSG’s sporting director is convinced of David’s quality, and a potential swap deal involving Kolo Muani would benefit both clubs financially: Juventus would make a profit by selling a player who joined on a free transfer last summer, whilst PSG would avoid a loss by offloading a player who is no longer part of Luis Enrique’s plans. Their wages are similar, as both earn around €6–7 million plus bonuses, and they are roughly the same age: the Canadian is a couple of years younger, but both are looking for a fresh start and consistency to relaunch their careers.