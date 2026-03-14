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Juventus and Milan on Lewandowski: "I haven't decided on my future yet; Genoa wanted me. Serie A is very competitive; Italian football doesn't seem to be in crisis to me"

The 37-year-old Polish centre-forward’s contract with Barcelona is due to expire in June.

Thirty-seven years old (he turns 38 on 21 August) and still going strong. Robert Lewandowski remains a hot property on the transfer market: with his contract at Barcelona due to expire in June, the Polish striker is reportedly being targeted by Juventus and Milan.

Here are his words in an interview with SportWeek , the weekly magazine on sale on Saturday with La Gazzetta dello Sport : “To be honest , there’s nothing to say about my future today ; I’m being sincere. The aim is to finish the season with as many wins, goals and titles as possible. Then we’ll see. I’m not thinking about it and I haven’t decided; at the moment, it’s not a priority.”

  • "Have I ever been close to Serie A? In 2010 I was still in Poland and was about to join Borussia Dortmund. Genoa wanted to sign me, so they invited me to a match against Sampdoria. I was curious to see what the club, the stadium and the atmosphere were like. Also, to be fair to those who had shown an interest in me, I went to watch the derby at Marassi. That was the only time I had anything to do with an Italian team."

    "I see the Italian league as very competitive; it’s usually a tight contest and it’s not always the same team that wins. In the Champions League, you’ve had Juventus’s finals and then Inter’s – it doesn’t seem to me that it’s in crisis."

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