Jorginho takes on a world-famous pop star in defence of a famous actor’s daughter. It sounds like the plot of a film, but it is what has happened in the last few hours when the former Napoli player, now at Flamengo, used his Instagram profile to denounce a nasty incident involving his wife’s daughter, who has now become part of his family. Let’s piece together the row between the 2021 European champion with Italy and Chappell Roan.
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Jorginho versus Chappell Roan and his staff: daughter in tears after a meeting at the hotel – the account
In an Instagram story, Jorginho lashed out at pop star Chappell Roan and her staff, claiming they left his 11-year-old daughter “upset” and “in tears” following an encounter at a hotel. But what happened? It all started with a coincidence: the Jorginho family happened to be staying at the same hotel in São Paulo as the famous singer, and little Ada Law asked if she could have her photo taken with her. The little girl tried to approach Chappell Roan but was stopped by a brusque intervention from the artist’s security team who, according to the player’s account, used harsh words, shaking Jorginho’s daughter and reducing her to tears.
- Jorginho Instagram
This is the account shared by the former Napoli player in a post written in both Portuguese and English. “I had a very unpleasant experience today. My wife is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza. This morning, my daughter was very excited: she’d made a sign because she was going to meet Chappell Roan. By chance, she discovered she was staying at the same hotel as the artist. Whilst my daughter was having breakfast, she saw her walk past her table. My daughter, like any 11-year-old girl, recognised her, got excited and asked if it was really her. Roan didn’t even approach her, simply walking past the table and smiling at my daughter’s question; my daughter didn’t ask or say anything else. What happened next is truly unbelievable. One of the singer’s bodyguards approached the table where my family were having breakfast and began to threaten my wife, telling her she shouldn’t have allowed my daughter to do this because it was disruptive and disrespectful. He also said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel. Throughout all this, my daughter was in tears and very shaken by what was happening. I’ve been involved in football for many years; I know what public exposure means and the importance of respecting boundaries. In my daughter’s case, she was just a little girl admiring someone. I find it very sad to see this kind of treatment from people who should understand the importance of fans. After all, it is they who build all this. I hope that what happened will serve as food for thought. No one deserves to be treated like this, especially a child.”
But Jorginho’s anger over the incident didn’t end there. The 34-year-old Flamengo midfielder then tagged Roan’s Instagram account and wrote a message in all caps: “WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU’D BE NOTHING. AND I’M TALKING TO YOUR FANS: SHE DOESN’T DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION”.
His messages were reposted and shared by his wife, the singer Catherine Harding, also known as Cat Cavelli and previously linked to Hollywood actor Jude Law, with whom she had Ada. The footballer’s post also included a photo of the sign his daughter had made for Roan’s performance.
In other messages, Jorginho described the singer’s reaction as “completely disproportionate” and “extremely aggressive”. People noted that Roan has long been fighting for respect for boundaries between herself, her fans and the paparazzi. A few weeks ago, the artist herself had accused a group of photographers and admirers waiting for her outside the restaurant where she was dining of having “harassed” her.