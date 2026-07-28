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Jamal Musiala has 'no more excuses' as Bayern Munich legend warns Harry Kane's 'excellent chemistry' with Serge Gnabry puts ex-Chelsea starlet in danger
Matthaus issues Musiala warning
Matthaus has urged Musiala to rediscover his top form ahead of the new campaign. The legend highlighted the 23-year-old attacking midfielder's long road to recovery after suffering a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle against PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup in July 2025. Having been sidelined for six months before gradually returning in early 2026, Musiala is now deemed to have no more excuses not to perform at his absolute best under Kompany.
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Selection pressure mounts up
In his latest Sky Sport column, Matthaus emphasised that the chemistry built between Bayern's attacking pillars poses a real threat to Musiala's starting spot for the upcoming season.
The 65-year-old warned that fierce competition upfront could force the former Chelsea starlet to spend significant time on the bench, stating: "So what's next for Jamal Musiala? Eventually, the serious injury he suffered over a year ago will heal. He needs to finally put it behind him. That's crucial now, otherwise, he'll likely spend a lot of time off the bench due to the stiff competition."
Frontline chemistry heightens competition
Matthaus underlined how smoothly Die Roten's frontline rotations are operating, particularly through the fine telepathy displayed by Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry. The presence of other creative outlets such as Michael Olise and youngster Lennart Karl further narrows Musiala's margin for error in the number 10 role if he fails to make an immediate impact.
Matthaus added: "Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane have shown excellent chemistry in their rotations. We also know that Olise and Karl can play in the number 10 role. Kompany will find the right mix again. Musiala showed promise at the end of the season at Bayern, and there were also promising signs at the World Cup. But there are no more excuses."
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Pre-season battle for spots
Musiala is set to rebuild his match fitness throughout pre-season after undergoing a minor medical procedure to extract a metal stabilisation plate in July 2026. The playmaker is determined to prove his worth and lock down a starting berth in Kompany's XI ahead of pivotal early-season fixtures.
Kompany himself faces the task of striking the ideal attacking formula to defend Bayern's Bundesliga title while mounting a fierce Champions League challenge in 2026-27, having bowed out in the semi-finals last term against back-to-back champions PSG.
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