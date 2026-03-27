Time is running out for Jamal Musiala! Julian Nagelsmann issues worrying verdict on Bayern Munich star's World Cup hopes amid injury struggles

Nagelsmann has made it clear that Musiala is facing a race against the clock to be ready for the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The 23-year-old was a notable absentee from the latest national team selection for matches against Switzerland and Ghana, having been plagued by recurring ankle issues that stem back to last summer.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Nagelsmann did not mince his words regarding the selection criteria for the tournament. “The important thing is that he is healthy and pain-free, can play with complete freedom at 100 percent and reach his top level. That’s what really matters,” the coach explained.

With the tournament squad announcement looming in May, the pressure is on the playmaker to return to the pitch and stay there.



