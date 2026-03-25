Italy Under-17s stage a stunning comeback in the European qualifiers: 3-2 against reigning European champions Portugal

The Azzurrini didn’t get off to the best of starts, with the European champions taking a two-goal lead through Gustavo Guerra in the 11th minute and Afonso Ferreirinha just a few minutes later in the 15th minute.

It was a particularly shocking start to the match, which made life difficult for Italy’s Under-17s, who were now faced with a real uphill struggle to turn the match around.

After a quiet first half, the Azzurrini rediscovered their competitive spirit in the second half, which began immediately with Perillo’s goal in the 46th minute to reduce the deficit.

Five minutes later, Portugal lost their shape, allowing Okon to score the equaliser in the 51st minute. The tempo continued to rise, with both sides creating numerous chances and attacking forays, but in the end it was Italy who found the finishing touch to complete an incredible comeback with Landi’s goal in the 75th minute, sealing a 3-2 victory for the Azzurrini.