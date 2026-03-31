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Italy in the World Cup play-offs: the latest updates on their path to the final in Bosnia LIVE

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Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
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A decisive day for Gattuso’s national team.

It’s do or die. Today is a make-or-break day for Italy, who face Bosnia in the final of the European play-offs for the 2026 World Cup away from home: the match is set to take place at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica, with kick-off at 8.45 pm.


The other three UEFA play-offs are taking place at the same time: Czech Republic v Denmark, Kosovo v Turkey and Sweden v Poland: in the event of a draw after 90 minutes of normal time, the match will go to extra time and then, if necessary, to a penalty shoot-out.


Italy will play in their white kit.

The weather forecast for tonight in Zenica is for drizzle with temperatures around 4°C.


RELIVE THE AZZURRI'S PRE-MATCH BUILD-UP



  • SINNER E BEZZECCHI

    Tennis player Jannik Sinner writes in *LaGazzetta dello Sport*: "We’re experiencing an incredible moment in Italy, across so many sports, from Formula 1 to motorcycling. Now we’re also hoping to secure a place at the World Cup. Before their races, I spoke to both Bezzecchi and Antonelli; it’s great that there are so many of us and that we support one another. I’ll be following the national team again this time; it’ll be a tough match against Bosnia, but I’ll be cheering them on like all Italians.”


    READ HERE the message from motorcyclist Marco Bezzecchi.

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  • THE SQUAD

    Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Carnesecchi, Meret.


    Defenders: Bastoni, Buongiorno, Calafiori, Cambiaso, Dimarco, Gatti, Mancini, Palestra, Spinazzola.


    Midfielders: Barella, Cristante, Frattesi, Locatelli, Pisilli, Tonali.


    Forwards: Esposito, Kean, Politano, Raspadori, Retegui.


    Atalanta defender Scalvini and forward Scamacca are in the stands.



  • PROBABLE LINE-UPS

    The Italy manager appears set to field the same starting eleven as last Thursday in Bergamo for the 2-0 semi-final victory over Northern Ireland, with Locatelli and Retegui preferred to Cristante and Pio Esposito. The latter starts on the bench once again, as does another young talent on the opposite side: Alajbegovic, who lost out to Memic in the selection battle.


    BOSNIA (4-4-2): Vasjli; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Gigovic, Sunjic, Memic; Dzeko, Demirovic. Manager: Barbarez.


    ITALY (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano, Barella, Locatelli (Cristante), Tonali, Dimarco; Kean, Retegui (Esposito). Manager: Gattuso.


    REFEREE: Clement Turpin (France), assisted by compatriots Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages, with Spaniard José Maria Sanchez as fourth official, and Jerome Brisard and Willy Delajod on VAR duty.


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