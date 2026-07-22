FIFA named the best XI of the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday evening. The United States hosted the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada.
Spain claimed the crown, beating Argentina 1-0 in the final.
FIFA named the best XI of the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday evening. The United States hosted the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada.
Spain claimed the crown, beating Argentina 1-0 in the final.
Spain provided three of the names in FIFA's official "best XI" of the 2026 World Cup, having lifted the trophy with a final win over Argentina.
Here are the three Spain stars who made the cut:
* Right-back: Pedro Porro.
* Left-back: Marc Cucurella.
* Holding midfielder: Rodri Hernandez.
Among those names, Spain's young centre-back Pau Cubarsí and his veteran compatriot Aymeric Laporte are both missing from the 2026 World Cup team of the tournament.
Cubarsí and Laporte formed the best defensive pairing at the 2026 World Cup. Thanks to them, Spain's senior side conceded just a single goal in eight matches.
Leaving out Cubarsí in particular comes as a surprise. The defender is only 19 and won the Best Young Player award at the World Cup.
France's Dayot Upamecano and Argentina's Lisandro Martínez got the nod as the centre-back pairing in the team of the tournament on the American continent.
Beyond that, every "standout" name made the "best XI" of the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States alongside Mexico and Canada.
Argentine legend Lionel Messi, who dragged his national team all the way to the final, was a natural pick. So too was French forward Kylian Mbappé, crowned the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals.
France's "best playmaker" Michael Olise completed the list, joined by English midfielder Jude Bellingham and Norwegian forward Erling Haaland".
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Finally, here's the full "Ideal XI" of the 2026 World Cup, picked by the fans and announced by football's world governing body, FIFA.
* Goalkeeper: Vozinha "Cape Verde".
* Defence: Marc Cucurella "Spain", Alessandro Martínez "Argentina", Dayot Upamecano "France" and Pedro Porro "Spain".
* Midfield: Jude Bellingham "England" and Rodri "Spain".
* Behind the striker: Kylian Mbappé "France", Michael Olise "France" and Lionel Messi "Argentina".
* Centre-forward: Erling Haaland "Norway".