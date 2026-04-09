“It was like watching a team from a lower division,” Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports, highlighting a glaring “class difference”. From the Reds’ perspective, he added, the performance was “very worrying”. The gulf in class was “absolutely shocking”, Carragher concluded.

PSG, the dominant side at the Parc des Princes, controlled possession and created the clearer chances, and their 2-0 win reflected the underlying numbers: Liverpool managed only 0.17 xG, while the hosts recorded 2.35. Desire Doué opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a deflected shot, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia extended the lead in the 65th after a mazy solo run.

Considering Liverpool’s summer outlay—€265 million on Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak alone—Carragher was baffled by the gulf in performance. “Liverpool then spend £450 million, probably far more than PSG spent in the summer. Seeing this gulf is worrying. You ask yourself: how did this happen?” Carragher’s frustration boils down to simple maths: big spending is supposed to buy big performances. Yet on this evidence, Liverpool’s lavish investments have not translated into tangible on-pitch superiority. The Reds’ new-look attack, while expensive, failed to create meaningful chances against a PSG defence that looked organised and disciplined. For all their possession, Jürgen Klopp’s men lacked the sharpness and movement that usually characterise their high-pressing style. Without those elements, the visitors resembled a work in progress rather than a finished product. In contrast, PSG’s counter-attacking was clinical; even without several first-team regulars, they looked like a team that knows how to hurt opponents on the break. As Carragher implied, the scoreline was a wake-up call. Liverpool’s hierarchy will now examine why their transfer strategy did not close the gap exposed in Paris. Fans, too, will be watching closely to see whether the club’s next moves on the pitch and in the market can bridge that gap before the season proper begins.