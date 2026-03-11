"Is it within the rules?": Leverkusen coach questions Arsenal's controversial tactics ahead of Champions League clash

At the press conference ahead of Arsenal's clash with Bayer Leverkusen, the B04 coach raised the question of whether this behaviour should perhaps be punished more severely by the referees.

"We set blocks to create space for other players. Sometimes it happens far away from the ball. And as I understand football, when you make a body check, the ball has to be in play," said the 53-year-old. "We all do it. I just wonder: is it within the rules that you can block without the ball being near you?"

At the same time, the Dane also praised his counterpart Mikel Arteta for his clever strategy: "They've thought it through very well. They use five or six players at the same time to create space and then attack that space."