As reported by the Corriere della Sera, Milan will not activate the reasonable €5–10m buyout clause for the 33-year-old. Füllkrug will therefore return to West Ham United at the end of the season, at least temporarily, as he remains under contract until 2028.
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Is a spectacular transfer about to unfold? The decision over Niclas Füllkrug’s move to AC Milan appears to have been made
However, the German international is reportedly no longer in the Hammers’ plans as they battle relegation. Since his move from BVB to London in 2024, he has made only 29 appearances for the Premier League club, largely due to injury, scoring three goals and providing two assists.
A move to Milan was meant to boost his form and secure a World Cup spot, yet Füllkrug remains largely a substitute under Massimiliano Allegri, despite starting back-to-back matches recently.
That single strike is insufficient to impress national coach Julian Nagelsmann, who left Füllkrug out of the final pre-World Cup friendlies. As a result, the forward’s place in the squad for this summer’s tournament is in serious doubt. His most recent international outing came in the summer of 2025, when he featured in the Nations League third-place play-off against France.
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Füllkrug is deemed a “lost cause” at Milan, while rumours swirl around Guirassy.
Milan evidently believe Füllkrug’s goalscoring record is insufficient to warrant long-term planning, and recent reports suggest they will move for BVB striker Serhou Guirassy this summer.
Rossoneri expert Andrea Longoni recently labelled Füllkrug and Chelsea signing Christopher Nkunku “two hopeless cases” in his column ‘Milan Hello’ on Calciomercato, SPOX’s partner site. On the German, he added, “He certainly won’t be staying. Although he didn’t cost a transfer fee, one would have expected a bit more from him.”
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Schalke 04 eyeing Füllkrug as Dzeko replacement.
Füllkrug’s post-season destination is becoming increasingly clear. According to Calciomercato, that destination could be Schalke 04. The Royal Blues are already in contact with the striker.
Should S04 secure promotion, Füllkrug would be an attractive option, especially since Edin Dzeko’s future beyond this season remains uncertain. The star striker, currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, has scored six goals and provided three assists in eight second-division matches since his winter move, yet his contract expires in the summer.
Should the club secure promotion, the 40-year-old might retire after this summer’s World Cup. Dzeko sensationally knocked Italy out of the play-offs with Bosnia and Herzegovina and will experience another World Cup finals with his national team following 2014.
Niclas Füllkrug: Performance data and statistics
Club Matches Goals Assists Werder Bremen 124 49 16 Hannover 96 80 24 8 Nuremberg 59 18 11 Borussia Dortmund 43 15 10 West Ham United 29 3 2 Greuther Fürth 24 6 1 Milan 15 1 -