Inter: Mkhitaryan suffers a muscle injury; the Florence match is in doubt – how he is and what we know about his recovery timeline

It has been a run of bad luck for Mkhitaryan; the Armenian had come in for a lot of criticism for his glaring missed chance in the derby, so much so that even Massimo Moratti, Inter’s former president, went out of his way to advise him to spend an extra couple of hours a day at Appiano Gentile to practise his shooting. It was thought that Chivu might offer him an immediate chance to redeem himself against Atalanta, but instead, against the Bergamo side, the former Roma player started on the bench, perhaps precisely because he wasn’t 100 per cent fit. His time on the pitch was positive, however: first, a run that went unrewarded by Thuram (he would have found the net), then an assist for the same French striker, who squandered the chance, and finally a cross for Dumfries, who cut in well towards the near post but miscued the ball.



