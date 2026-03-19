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Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - CONCACAF Champions CupGetty Images Sport
Ryan Tolmich

Inter Miami player ratings vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi scores magical 900th goal but Herons crash out of CONCACAF Champions Cup on away goals

Despite a brilliant goal from the Argentinian star, the Herons were dumped out of continental competition due to away goals.

It looked like it would all be worth it. After opting to rest the team's biggest stars for this past weekend's draw in Charlotte, Inter Miami were cruising in Nashville. Lionel Messi scored, netting his 900th career goal. The game was firmly in their control. Then, in one brief moment, they lost control as Nashville SC struck. The away goal stunned Miami - and knocked them out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. 

Cristian Espinoza's 74th-minute equalizer canceled out Messi's opener in a 1-1 draw. After last week's scoreless draw in Tennessee, Nashville are through. That one will sting the Herons for a while.

Much of the first two-thirds of the match went Miami's way, save for a first-half injury to new signing Sergio Reguilon. Messi got his goal via a tidy finish, bamboozling Nashville's defenders in the box before finding the back of the net as he so often does. It looked like that would be enough until it wasn't. In the 74th minute, Espinoza pounced on a moment of chaos, firing into the back of the net just seconds after Dayne St. Clair made an initial save. St. Clair and half of Miami's defense could only watch as they sat piled up in their own net as Espinoza smashed his shot past them.

There was no late magic for Messi and no late reprieve for Miami. They're out of the competition, one that they were so desperate to win on their quest to become North America's top team. It won't happen this year, though, as the Herons weren't decisive enough to get the result they needed on home turf.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...

  • Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - CONCACAF Champions CupGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (6/10):

    Was never tested outside of the goal, which largely came from chaos after an initial save. Could he have done better? Maybe, but it was a tough spot to be in.

    Sergio Reguilon (7/10):

    Got the assist on Messi's goal, but was forced out in the 40th minute with an injury. A shame, too, considering how good he was in his first game-and-a-half with the club.

    Micael (6/10):

    Ball-watching just a bit on the goal. Didn't have much to do otherwise, save for one moment where both he and Lujan lost Mukhtar.

    Gonzalo Lujan (5/10):

    Lost his man in the sequence leading to the goal. Picked up an early yellow, too, which surely hung over him.

    Facundo Mura (7/10):

    Was a solid outlet out wide for Miami and was able to fire one long-range shot on goal.

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    Midfield

    Yannick Bright (5/10):

    Needed to do better on the Nashville equalizer. Covered a lot of ground otherwise, but that was the moment that mattered.

    Rodrigo de Paul (7/10):

    It's so easy to see how much he elevates the team when he is on the field. Did that on Wednesday, even with Nashville targeting him with a series of fouls.

  • Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - CONCACAF Champions CupGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Telasco Segovia (5/10):

    Not particularly effective. Made sense when he was replaced by Silvetti early in the second half.

    Tadeo Allende (5/10):

    Totally quiet. Was never really able to find the ball, and in the few moments he did, he didn't have much to do with it.

    Lionel Messi (7/10):

    Incredible goal, but didn't do much otherwise. Only had one other shot seconds before the final whistle, but it was blocked away.

    German Berterame (5/10):

    Ineffective yet again. Is it time to be a little bit concerned about his lack of goals so far?

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    Subs & Manager

    Noah Allen (6/10):

    Tough to come in cold as a first-half injury replacement. Did just fine, though.

    Matteo Silvetto (5/10):

    Replaced Segovia, but wasn't any more effective.

    David Ayala (6/10):

    Did well to make an impact all over the field, but he was never going to be the player to find the goal Miami needed.

    Luis Suarez (5/10)

    Touched the ball just five times in nearly 20 minutes. Even a striker as lethal as him can't do much with that.

    Javier Mascherano (5/10):

    Realistically, it's a game you can chalk up to one bad sequence, one that was out of Mascherano's hands. That said, his team also failed to put Nashville away despite resting key players over the weekend. He'll have to answer some questions about that.

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