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Emanuele Tramacere

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Inter: Cancelo doesn't want to return to Saudi Arabia; Barcelona are trying to keep him, but he could be back on the transfer market

Inter
J. Cancelo
Barcelona
Al-Hilal
Transfers

The Portuguese full-back’s future will once again be up in the air as the summer approaches

João Cancelo’s name was the talk of the town during the latest winter transfer window. The Portuguese full-back fell out with Simone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal and pushed for a move, finding himself at the centre of a battle between Inter and Barcelona – a contest won by the Catalans, largely due to the player’s own strong determination.


In the end, the Catalans finalised the deal with the Arab club on loan, but with next summer in mind, the Cancelo case could be reopened given that, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese player has no desire to return to Saudi Arabia.


  • CANCELO DOESN'T WANT TO COME BACK

    Cancelo considers his spell in Saudi Arabia – and at Al Hilal in particular – to be over, having already fallen out with Simone Inzaghi during the first half of the season. The full-back has a contract with the Saudi club that runs until 30 June 2027, but as Fabrizio Romano has pointed out, he has no intention of returning to Saudi Arabia after the World Cup.

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  • BARCELONA ARE TRYING TO KEEP HIM

    Barcelona have taken the first steps towards assessing whether it would be feasible for him to remain in Catalonia, but his €8 million-a-season wage and the transfer fee that will have to be paid to the Arab club put the club in a difficult position. It should be remembered that next summer, President Laporta’s club will also have to manage its finances carefully to fund top signings (Bastoni and others) and remain within La Liga’s financial fair play limits.

  • BACK ON THE MARKET?

    The idea of considering offers for Alejandro Balde is a step in this direction, but the possibility that Cancelo’s move might not go through is real enough to bring other potential destinations back into the picture for the player. And if the Portuguese player were to return to the transfer market, Inter – who, barring any surprises, will see Denzel Dumfries leave – could make another move and re-enter the race for their former full-back.

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