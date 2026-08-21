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Injured already?! Mikel Arteta provides worrying Bruno Guimaraes update ahead of Arsenal clash with Coventry
Guimaraes a doubt for Coventry
Arsenal supporters have been hit with an early-season scare as Arteta revealed that new arrival Guimaraes is a major doubt for Premier League curtain-raiser against Coventry on Friday. The Brazilian international made his competitive bow for the north London giants during the 3-0 Community Shield triumph over Manchester City last Sunday, but his debut was cut short after he sustained a knock.
Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Arteta was pressed for an update on the condition of the former Newcastle captain. The Spaniard remained cautious about the 28-year-old's availability, stating: "Let's see how he is. He's evolving really well, but let's see for tomorrow."
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Positive news for England duo
While the news surrounding Guimaraes was tinged with uncertainty, there were more encouraging signs regarding the availability of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice. Both England internationals were granted extended summer breaks following their deep run in the 2026 World Cup, arriving back at the Sobha Realty Training Centre later than their teammates. However, manager Mikel Arteta was quick to confirm their fitness, stating, "Yes, they're ready to be involved, yes."
Their return provides a significant boost to the engine room, especially given the concerns over Guimaraes. Rice and Saka were instrumental in England's journey this summer, following a relentless domestic campaign that saw Arsenal finally end their wait of over two decades for the Premier League title.
Defensive crisis continues at the Emirates
Despite the optimism surrounding the return of the Three Lions stars, the injury situation at the back remains a significant headache for Arteta. Jurrien Timber is still unavailable for selection after picking up a groin injury just before the World Cup, and he joins William Saliba on the long-term absentee list. Providing an update on Timber's recovery timeline, Arteta reiterated: "No, I said in the next few weeks. He's not training with the group yet."
The lack of depth in the defensive line has forced the club to return to the transfer market. Arsenal have reportedly agreed a £51m deal with Aston Villa for Ezri Konsa to bolster their options. Arteta was asked directly about the move for the England defender and, while staying coy on specific names, he admitted the club is working hard to find solutions before the September 1 deadline.
"Well, we are really active in the market. I think I mentioned that a few days ago," the Arsenal boss added. "The ambition is to improve the squad.
"We have a really specific issue in the backline, especially with the long-term injury of Wilo [Saliba] and the fact that we miss one more defender; that's clear. So we are trying to reinforce that area. Whenever we're ready, we'll announce something."
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Arteta confirms Lewis-Skelly stay
Finally, there was clarity regarding the future of teenage sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly. The 19-year-old had been linked with potential moves to Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United earlier in the month, leading to questions about his place in Arteta's plans. However, the manager was emphatic in his stance, confirming that the youngster will remain at the Emirates beyond the summer window.
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