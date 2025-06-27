Birmingham City FC v Mansfield Town FC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Tom Ritchie

'In one word, big' - Tom Brady's Birmingham handed massive financial advantage as Blues look to seal Premier League return after Championship promotion

BirminghamChampionshipK. FuruhashiD. Gray

Birmingham City are expected to splash the cash upon their return to the Championship, with their American investors targeting back-to-back promotions.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Blues have plans for 60,000 seater stadium
  • Reports suggest Birmingham will pay premium wages
  • Club linked with Furuhashi and other big names
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱