"If things aren't going well, it's Brandt's fault": Hamann backtracks on BVB star – could a move abroad follow his departure from Borussia Dortmund?

"I’ve criticised him on one or two occasions. And perhaps he’s also symbolic of the question people have been asking in recent years: ‘Are the Dortmund players doing enough to ensure success?’" said Hamann, adding: "Perhaps on one or two occasions he was singled out too much from the group, when anyone could have been singled out. But the response was always, “It’s Brandt again, always Brandt.”

Nevertheless, Hamann concluded that the summer split was the best outcome for both parties. The 29-year-old had often borne the brunt of criticism when the team underperformed, and the prevailing narrative became, “When things aren’t going well, it’s Brandt’s fault.”

Long-serving Freiburg manager Christian Streich agreed. “He was often criticised. When he was younger, I thought he could have gone further. Then he moved to Dortmund and made real progress. But the perception stuck because of the way he moves,” Streich explained.

Despite these reservations, Streich described Brandt as a “great player who worked hard for the team”, adding that this contribution had been “somewhat overlooked”. He conveyed this message to Brandt personally two years ago during his final away game as SC Freiburg coach at BVB. “Although I don’t know him very well, I wanted to tell him that.”