"I asked him how old he was and whether he was qualified to referee a third-tier match": Terrence Boyd’s phantom goal rocks the relegation battle in the 3. Liga

With the score at 1–1, the experienced striker had smashed the ball against the underside of the crossbar shortly before full-time, and it bounced mostly over the line. As the TV footage subsequently showed, the ball still touched the line lightly but clearly. After a brief hesitation, referee Timon Schulz nevertheless allowed the goal to stand.

Much to the displeasure of Aue, who are fighting relegation. Immediately after the goal, goalkeeping coach Alexander Kunze was shown a red card for vehement protests on the visitors’ bench. Head coach Christoph Dabrowski had strong words to say after the final whistle. Especially as the club from Saxony had also had a goal disallowed in the 64th minute for a narrow offside.