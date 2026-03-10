Getty Images Sport
Huge boost for Arsenal! Mikel Arteta welcomes THREE key stars back into training ahead of Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen
Reinforcements return at London Colney
During Tuesday’s open training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, the Arsenal first-team squad was bolstered by the return of William Saliba, Leandro Trossard, and Riccardo Calafiori, as reported by The Standard. The trio’s presence at London Colney comes as a major relief for the coaching staff after varying fitness concerns had cast doubt over their availability for the trip to Leverkusen. Saliba had notably missed the club's last two fixtures across all competitions after sustaining an ankle injury during a high-octane victory over Chelsea. His return to the grass suggests he is ready to resume his vital role at the heart of the Gunners' defence as Arsenal transition back to continental action.
Navigating 'little niggles' in the squad
While Saliba had been sidelined for a longer period, both Trossard and Calafiori were fresh concerns following the club's hard-fought FA Cup victory over Mansfield on Saturday. Both players started that fifth-round tie but were withdrawn early, leading to questions regarding their condition. Following that match, Arteta downplayed the severity of the issues, describing them as "little niggles". Both players' participation in the final session before flying to Germany confirms Arteta's initial optimism and suggests that their substitutions were largely a precautionary measure to preserve them for the Champions League stage.
Managing a shifting injury list
Despite the triple boost, the Arsenal squad is far from full strength. The Gunners remain without the services of club captain Martin Odegaard, whose persistent knee problem continues to be a source of frustration for the midfield. Furthermore, Ben White’s absence persists due to an unspecified knock, while Mikel Merino remains a long-term absentee following recent foot surgery. The ability to welcome back three starters is therefore essential for squad rotation, especially given the high physical demands placed on the team as they continue to compete on multiple fronts during the business end of the season.
A stern tactical test in Germany
Arsenal head to the BayArena to face a Leverkusen side known for their disciplined tactical setup and high-intensity style. This round-of-16 first leg represents a significant step up in quality following their recent FA Cup exploits, and having Saliba available to combat a potent Leverkusen attack will be pivotal. The Gunners' recent form has been strong, but the absence of Odegaard’s creativity places more pressure on the returning Trossard to provide a spark in the final third. A positive result in Germany would set a strong foundation for the return leg at the Emirates, keeping their dreams of a historic quadruple alive.
