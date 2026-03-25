How is Milan Futuro getting on: the highs and lows of the season, with an eye to the future

Milan Futuro, buoyed by their recent results and brimming with confidence, are building on their key strength – ball possession – and are looking to showcase all the most promising youngsters from the academy, including midfielder Sala, who has just signed a new contract and is also a regular for the Italian Under-19s. In Oddo’s footballing philosophy, the wingers must bring intensity: Chaka Traorè in one-on-one situations on the left, whilst Cappelleti, born in 2007, is making his mark with 27 appearances, including 2 goals and 2 assists. The latter is ready for the step up to Lega Pro.





In the last match, Austrian left-back Dalpiaz, born in 2007, made his debut from the start; he arrived in January from Bayern Munich and is a player Milan intends to build around for the future. The rotation of the central midfielders, with Geroli and Sardo, is key both for the present and for next season, when the Rossoneri hope to be promoted to Lega Pro. With the hope of continuing the project of a team playing attacking football.