Hojlund on Yerry Mina: “He doesn’t play football; the referees let him get away with everything.” From the nipple pinch to his past behaviour, here’s what happened

Rasmus Hojlund has taken to social media to launch an attack on Yerry Mina. The Napoli striker accused the Cagliari defender of unsportsmanlike behaviour following the latest match between the two sides, which the Neapolitans won away from home. This is not the first time such controversy has been directed at the Colombian, who is no stranger to borderline behaviour on the pitch.
“Yerry Mina doesn’t play football. The referees keep letting him get away with everything. It’s not the first time something like this has happened.” These were the Danish player’s accusations in a reply to a post on Instagram.