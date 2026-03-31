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Highs and lows for Leroy Sané – speculation surrounds another attacking star: the winners and losers in the German national team

World Cup
FEATURES
Germany vs Ghana
Germany
Ghana
Friendlies
J. Nagelsmann
L. Karl
D. Undav
L. Sane
K. Havertz
W. Anton
N. Schlotterbeck
A. Ruediger
L. Goretzka
A. Stiller
N. Brown
D. Raum
J. Kimmich

The German national team’s attack shines even without (and with) Deniz Undav; Lennart Karl is proving himself worthy of more than just a trial run; the defence is holding its own despite the odd wobble; and Julian Nagelsmann’s measures are paying off. The winners and losers at the DFB following the March training camp.

The German national team has made a fitting start to the World Cup year with two well-deserved victories. Admittedly, the DFB side lacked composure at times, both in the 4–3 win in Switzerland and the 2–1 victory over Ghana. However, the basic framework and game plan for the World Cup in 72 days’ time are in place. 

Consequently, there is little to change in the current squad, as Julian Nagelsmann made clear when he announced the squad (and in the legendary kicker interview). Yet there are certain areas where adjustments can and will need to be made, which may well affect one or two players. For by no means everyone managed to impress, whilst others seized their opportunity – or even benefited as spectators. 

  • Ultimately, there were winners and losers across all areas of the team. The attacking line-up, centred around returnee Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz, was particularly impressive in its interplay. Both were brimming with enthusiasm, shining with impressive dribbling and a keen sense of the game.

    What’s more, Wirtz delivered what was arguably his best performance in a Germany shirt in Switzerland. The Liverpool man was directly involved in all four goals, scoring two of them himself with his outstanding shooting technique. It was notable that Nagelsmann nominally deployed him as a left winger, with Serge Gnabry operating in the number ten role. The versatile Bayern forward repeatedly sought to get into the box with short bursts of pace, creating gaps that gave Wirtz space to express his creativity – the second goal against Switzerland illustrated the idea behind this, whereas against Ghana, Gnabry remained rather lacklustre. 

    Havertz, meanwhile, faced a familiar problem. The 26-year-old repeatedly lacks composure in front of goal. Despite numerous clear-cut chances, he managed just one goal from the penalty spot. Even at the European Championship, as an undisputed first-team regular, he had scored exclusively (twice) from the spot. 

    Nevertheless, Havertz enjoys Nagelsmann’s full confidence and is a guaranteed starter. The only question is in what role. Should Jamal Musiala, who has recently been struggling with injury, regain his form in time, he is likely to lead the line alone or, as against Ghana, occupy the right wing. In that case, it all comes down to a duel between Gnabry and Nick Woltemade.

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  • Deniz UndavGetty Images

    "The never-ending Deniz Undav saga": Has "everybody's darling" done himself a favour?

    Despite his dip in form over the past few weeks at crisis-hit Newcastle United, he remains Nagelsmann’s first choice up front should the manager opt for a traditional centre-forward. In the starting line-up against Ghana, Woltemade made a good impression, particularly as a target man, even if he failed to find the net himself. His advantage is that, compared to his rivals, he brings a different element to the attack. Deniz Undav, meanwhile, has to settle for the role of super-sub.

    The Stuttgart player emerges from the training camp as both a winner and a loser, in a manner of speaking. “Everybody’s Darling” fulfilled the national coach’s brief and shone as a “finisher” with his winning goal in front of a home crowd. Nagelsmann justified Undav’s role as a super-sub by arguing that his qualities only really come to the fore against tired opponents, and he was correct in noting that Undav actually scored the majority of his 23 goals for VfB (16) in the second half. 

    At the same time, Undav publicly questioned the “role discussions” so often mentioned by Nagelsmann when, speaking into the ARD microphone after the match, he expressed hopes for more playing time. Did he do himself any favours by doing so? Doubtful. The remark did not go down well with Nagelsmann, who had already emphasised beforehand that he only wanted to take players who would fulfil their roles without complaint. Undav did admit to “accepting” this. Nevertheless, at the subsequent press conference, Nagelsmann reacted visibly on edge – and unnecessarily bluntly – when asked about Undav’s comments: “He’s putting himself under pressure with his statements. From that perspective, it’s fine by me as long as he starts scoring fewer goals. If he’s happy with that, he’s welcome to do so.”

    The whole truth is that Undav was barely involved in the game until his goal. That did not escape Nagelsmann’s notice, of course. “I didn’t think his performance was good until the goal,” he said, referring to the Stuttgart player’s few touches of the ball (13). At the same time, he conceded: “But that’s why he’s a top striker – because he’s there when the ball falls.”

    Nagelsmann also questioned whether Undav would have "scored like that if he’d been running around for 70 minutes beforehand" and emphasised once again: "We’ll also need super-substitutes in the summer who are capable of deciding a match. That’s his job, his role." But is the debate over? Probably not for now, although Nagelsmann seems to have had enough of it already. "Deniz Undav has been the topic of conversation for seven days now."

  • A clear bid for the World Cup from Lennart Karl – mixed fortunes for Leroy Sané

    What applies to Undav also applies, to some extent, to Leroy Sané. The selection of the Galatasaray Istanbul winger had caused a great deal of confusion among experts and fans – and that came as no surprise, given Nagelsmann’s comments last summer following his move to Turkey. The clear demand was for him to score more points than in the Bundesliga, but for several weeks now Sane hasn’t even been a regular starter for the Turkish league leaders. 

    Consequently, many eyes were on his starting line-up appearance against Switzerland, in which the long-serving Bayern star was rather disappointing. The virtually invisible Sané won just one of his many dribbles, whilst the magic was happening all around him. Nagelsmann therefore did not want to “drop” him. Nagelsmann argued that “we need one-on-one players and don’t have them in abundance, especially up front”, naming Lennart Karl and Jamie Leweling as direct competition. “Leroy knows what’s required – and he has to show it.”

    And that is exactly what Sane did against Ghana after coming on as a substitute, cleverly setting up Undav’s 2-1 winner. Nagelsmann subsequently credited him with a marked improvement in performance. And Karl? He even managed to impress in both matches as a substitute with his irresistible dribbling. 

    Consequently, the teenager received what is arguably the highest possible praise from Nagelsmann, which is likely to serve as a hint to Said El Mala, who was also nominated for the previous training camp: "Of all the young players we’ve nominated over time, he’s made the best impression." Undav went on to draw a comparison with Ribery and raved about Karl’s “cunning at such a young age”. So this was likely more than just a taster session with the “big boys”; rather, he can already start packing his World Cup bags. 

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  • Germany v Luxembourg - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Speculation surrounds Kevin Schade: is Maximilian Beier the beneficiary?

    Although Leweling missed both matches, it would still be a huge surprise if he were left out of the World Cup squad. Especially as the Stuttgart player can operate on both wings and has proven he also brings that certain spark as a substitute. Meanwhile, his late-nominated teammate Chris Führich failed to make the most of his chance after coming on against Ghana. Kevin Schade, on the other hand, didn’t get one at all.

    Nagelsmann had selected him on the grounds that the lightning-fast former Freiburg player from Brentford FC should get a taste of the action and settle into the team. Instead, the two Dortmund players, Karim Adeyemi and Maximilian Beier, were left out in the cold – and did not join the squad even after Leweling’s absence. “I was very clear with the three of them: as things stand, we’ll be taking one, at most two, of these counter-attacking strikers,” explained Nagelsmann. “Kevin just has the advantage of being able to show what he can do for us now. But the others had that advantage before him too.”

    Ultimately, however, Schade was only given the chance to prove himself on the training ground, which leaves plenty of room for interpretation. Adeyemi and Beier will certainly not have been saddened by this. Especially as the latter, in particular, stands to benefit greatly, having recently been in top form at BVB and having already shone there on several occasions in the role of super-sub. As a tireless worker, Beier is probably the player who can best implement Nagelsmann’s preferred pressing style, both defensively and offensively. Adeyemi, meanwhile, is currently in the weakest position, having lost his starting spot under coach Niko Kovac around the turn of the year and not having shown much from the bench so far. 

  • Nathaniel Brown makes a big statement – should David Raum be worried?

    Nathaniel Brown, who started against Ghana, made a strong statement. Unlike David Raum, he interpreted his role as a left-back as being much more central, thus building on the fine form he had shown at Eintracht Frankfurt as a makeshift defensive midfielder/attacking midfielder since Albert Riera took charge. 

    Brown provided cover in defence for the lively attacking players and had his side under control without exception, even though he faced what was arguably by far the toughest task against the weak African side in the form of Manchester City’s winter signing Antoine Semenyo. On several occasions, he won crucial challenges during the visitors’ few counter-attacking moments. 

    Does this mean that the established player actually has to worry about his starting spot at the World Cup? Offensively, the Leipzig player has been a real weapon this season, but defensively he is sometimes vulnerable. This was also evident in the 1-2 defeat to Switzerland, when he allowed crosser Silvan Widmer to get past him before Breel Embolo’s goal. On the other hand, he made a crucial save against Johan Manzambi, who could have made it 3-2. 

    Raum is likely to remain in the starting line-up for now, but if Brown continues in this form, he could prove a genuine alternative as the tournament progresses. Interestingly, at the home European Championship, it was Raum himself who fought his way into the starting eleven as Plan B, displacing Maximilian Mittelstädt. For the Stuttgart player, however, the door is now firmly shut following his omission. 

  • Switzerland v Germany - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Angelo Stiller cannot compete with Leon Goretzka and his special status

    The same applies, for better or worse, to Angelo Stiller, provided Aleksandar Pavlovic and, above all, Felix Nmecha recover in time or remain fit. Pavlovic has already returned to training, whilst it looks like a race against time for Nmecha. 

    Stiller, who was added to the squad later, consequently started in both friendlies and, on the whole, did a decent job. But nothing more than that. He certainly confirmed Nagelsmann’s assessment that Pavlovic currently has the edge. An absence by Nmecha seems to be his only chance of a call-up. 

    Especially as Pascal Groß enjoys a sort of special status as a link-up player and Nagelsmann’s “right-hand man” in the team, even though he didn’t exactly impress against Ghana. It was therefore no surprise that Anton Stach wasn’t given another chance to make his case. Yet the Leeds United defensive midfielder had certainly made a positive impression with some good moments after coming on against Switzerland and even set up the winning goal in the 4-3 victory. He could also provide the necessary cover on the counter-attack and do the dirty work for Joshua Kimmich, but Nagelsmann clearly has other plans. 

    And that’s where Leon Goretzka comes in. Although he was far from setting the world alight, he clearly fits the player profile Nagelsmann is looking for in the position alongside Pavlovic or Nmecha. As announced to kicker in the run-up to the match, Goretzka acts as a line-breaker at the very front. With his penetrating power, he is meant to tie down opponents as a sort of free radical and act as a passing option, which he did effectively in the closing stages against Ghana with his pass to assist provider Sane. 

    As Kimmich moves between the right flank and the centre, Goretzka’s presence is not missed in midfield during games with plenty of possession. The captain was hardly any less involved in the game than he is at Bayern Munich and was just as adept at utilising his qualities with the ball at his feet. Defensively, too, he did a decent job, even if he often had plenty of space behind him and was therefore not entirely blameless for the first goal conceded against Switzerland. However, Nagelsmann doesn’t really have a serious alternative at right-back anyway, a fact that substitute Josha Vagnoman – much to his own and his teammates’ chagrin – confirmed once again after three years away from the national team with his poor tackling before Ghana’s equaliser. It is quite possible that this is why Benjamin Henrichs or Ridle Baku (both RB Leipzig) will return to the national team. 

  • Nico Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah are first-choice players – Antonio Rüdiger is the challenger

    The centre-back pairing is also a done deal. Come what may, Nico Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah will go into the World Cup as the first-choice duo. Even Schlotterbeck’s two mistakes against Switzerland won’t change that. After all, he is expected to play balls that open up space when building from the back. 

    Of course, the situation looks different for Nagelsmann, who had already promised Schlotterbeck a starting place in *kicker* and gave the BVB defensive leader his full backing even after the Switzerland match. One reason for the national coach’s conviction is obvious: Schlotterbeck is the only centre-back in the current squad with a strong left foot, and in such a ball-oriented system with Nagelsmann’s demands, he is simply indispensable. One can only hope that this was a one-off slip-up.

    On the other hand, there is no question of the individual quality Schlotterbeck possesses in defending in space and in one-on-one situations. Tah also benefits from this, as he occasionally struggles to react in time, particularly during quick transitions. Against Switzerland, he was also too passive on two of the goals conceded. 

    However, Tah currently still has a comfortable lead over his rival Antonio Rüdiger. Even though the Bayern defender did not cut a fine figure in one incident against Ghana and had Schlotterbeck to thank for the score not being 1-1 sooner. Rüdiger is likely to be the first replacement should he not shoot himself in the foot with further controversies at Real Madrid

    Waldemar Anton can also count on a World Cup spot, even though he didn’t play a single minute. Much like Groß, the Dortmund player is a respected member of the DFB squad who is entirely content with his role as the man who sees narrow leads through to the final whistle. A call-up is also the deserved reward for a strong season at BVB.  Nagelsmann even hinted at this for him after the final whistle: “We have a few who haven’t played at all, so we’ll have to see how the next few weeks go. But we also have Waldi, who is very likely to be in the squad, even though he didn’t play. With him, we know what we’ve got. He always gives it his all in training, goes full throttle. He’s often deserved to play, but you wouldn’t know it from watching him.”

    Malick Thiaw was the fourth player in the squad, alongside Anton, Schade and substitute goalkeeper Finn Dahmen, who didn’t feature. He therefore remains a doubtful prospect. 

  • Julian NagelsmannGetty

    Julian Nagelsmann's tactics are paying off – but they have to

    Then there is Nagelsmann himself, whose sometimes questionable communication style repeatedly reignites controversy. His handling of Undav has been unfortunate, to say the least; contradictory statements, such as those in the *kicker* interview, and his recent U-turn on Sane have become a regular feature of his tenure at the DFB.

    On the other hand, the national coach has been proven right in many of his decisions. The move to bring in Alfred Schreuder and give set-piece coach Mads Buttgereit more freedom has also demonstrably proved to be spot on. No fewer than two rehearsed set-piece variations led to goals (Tah and Wirtz) against Switzerland. 

    Whether he is doing himself any favours with his rambling explanations remains to be seen. The Undav issue alone will likely continue to dog the DFB team right up until the World Cup kicks off. However, if Nagelsmann ultimately succeeds, hardly anyone will probably be talking about his controversial approach afterwards. Otherwise, though, every word he utters is likely to come back to haunt him. 

  • DFB squad: The German national team’s upcoming friendlies ahead of the World Cup

    DateTimeOpponentVenue
    31 May8.45 pmFinlandMainz, Germany
    6 June8.30 pmUSAChicago, USA