Hertha Berlin wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn to complete €9m Bayer Leverkusen transfer after rejecting Liverpool & RB Leipzig

For Hertha, the €9m fee provides a welcome financial boost as they continue to navigate the challenges of the 2. Bundesliga. While the club were desperate to keep hold of their prized asset, the scale of the fee and the player’s desire to test himself in the top flight made the transfer inevitable. The agreement is understood to include various performance-related add-ons and a potential sell-on clause, ensuring that the capital club will benefit further should Eichhorn fulfill his immense potential at Leverkusen.