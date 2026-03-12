Under the leadership of sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth, VfB Stuttgart has made a few successful moves in the transfer market in recent years. Last summer, the Swabians' squad planners were once again faced with a mammoth task – and, at the request of coach Sebastian Hoeneß, strengthened their attack twice more on deadline day.
He was supposed to appease Hoeneß, but so far he has been a disappointment across the board! Will a summer signing become one of VfB Stuttgart's most expensive transfer flops?
Shortly after Nick Woltemade's departure, Hoeneß made unusually clear criticism of Wohlgemuth and club boss Alexander Wehrle at a press conference. The tenor: a replacement is urgently needed! According to a report inkicker at the time, there was a real "grinding" before Badredine Bouanani (31 August, OGC Nice) and Bilal El Khannouss (1 September, Leicester City) were transferred to the Neckar in the following 72 hours, which was intended to appease the VfB coach at least a little. A new striker did not arrive.
While the loan of El Khannouss proved to be a complete success and will reportedly result in a purchase obligation of €18 million linked to playing time, the signing of Bouanani has not paid off at all. Quite the contrary! Especially since VfB paid a hefty €15 million for the 21-year-old.
More playing time in the Europa League: Bouanani still without Bundesliga goals
The third most expensive transfer in the club's history to date – El Khannouss will push Bouanani into fourth place – has been a disappointment across the board so far. He has scored just two goals and provided one assist in 24 appearances. Unusually, the Algerian has actually played more minutes in the Europa League (448) than in the Bundesliga (441), where he also collected all three of his points. Bouanani is still waiting for his first goal involvement in the German top flight.
In the last four Bundesliga games, Bouanani has even spent 90 minutes on the bench without any known physical complaints. He last started in the 0-1 defeat in the playoff return leg against Celtic Glasgow, but despite a valiant effort, he failed to really convince. It's a familiar picture by now. The technically gifted attacking player, who is primarily used on the right wing, usually wants a lot. However, he only demonstrates his skills in small doses and simply achieves too little. In the end, 14 ball losses in just 33 ball actions were symbolic of Bouanani's season.
A major disappointment around the turn of the year should have spurred him on. Algeria's coach Vladimir Petkovic decided not to include Bouanani in his Africa Cup of Nations squad. "He was naturally disappointed because he would have liked to play for his country," Hoeneß said at the time, fuelling hopes of a turnaround: "On the other hand, he now has the chance to stay with us and work his way into the team."
According to the Bild newspaper, Bouanani even hired a personal athletic trainer to help him channel his anger at his absence into energy. His goal was to show everyone what he was capable of in a busy schedule after the winter break, with seven matches in 22 days. However, the results were more than sobering: no points scored, 215 minutes and three matches without playing time.
Last in the pecking order: Will Acanciert Bouanani become the most expensive transfer flop?
Of course, difficulties are not uncommon for a player of this age. Hoeneß also noted this: "There are fluctuations in form, especially when you come to a new country. He has already shown what he can do with his left foot. But of course, there are still areas where he will develop." However, Stuttgart will undoubtedly have expected more from their summer signing. In important games, such as the first leg in Glasgow, a place on the bench is the logical consequence.
In any case, Bouanani is slowly running out of arguments for further starting line-up appearances, as his playing time in the Bundesliga reveals. This is particularly because his competition has pulled ahead. Jamie Leweling and Tiago Tomas are clearly ahead on the right wing. Even Jeremy Arevalo, another winter signing who has also been rather lacklustre so far, was preferred last weekend at Mainz 05. Bouanani is also at the bottom of the internal pecking order in the attacking midfield, where he can also play. Accordingly, it would be surprising if he were to start in Thursday's first leg of the round of 16 against FC Porto.
That leaves little time for the hoped-for breakthrough this season. Instead, Bouanani is in danger of becoming the most expensive transfer flop in the club's history, ahead of mistakes such as Pablo Maffeo and Ciprian Marica (both seven million euros). Of course, the final word has not yet been spoken - and VfB are unlikely to chase the undisputedly highly talented youngster (contract until 2030) out of the club again in the summer.
Badredine Bouanani: Performance data and statistics at VfB Stuttgart
Competition Games (minutes played) Goals Assists Bundesliga 12 (441) 0 0 Europa League 9 (448) 2 1 DFB Cup 3 (82) 0 0