As President Joan Laporta confirmed in an interview with RAC1 following his re-election, the 61-year-old is on the verge of signing a contract running until 2028; his current contract expires in 2027.
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"He's in favour of it!" FC Barcelona announces big news regarding Hansi Flick
During his election campaign against his main rival, Víctor Font, Laporta had staked everything on Flick. “The president is the reason I am here,” Flick had already said in December with an eye on the election. Laporta secured 68.18 per cent of the vote, including Flick’s. Font received 29.78 per cent. Laporta will resume his duties in July, having stepped down a few weeks ago during the election process.
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Laporta: Flick could stay at Barça for "another five years"
"The good relationship with Flick is very important," and extending the German manager's contract "would underline our stability and success," said Laporta. And what's more: "I think it's possible that he'll stay at Barça for another five years. He's a young, energetic man who feels at home in the city."
Flick took charge of Barcelona in the summer of 2024 and led them to the domestic double of the league and cup in his very first season. Prior to that, the Heidelberg-born coach managed FC Bayern and, from 2021 to 2023, also the German national team.