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‘He must be bored’ - Liverpool urged to ‘break the bank’ for elite manager that would bring Jurgen Klopp’s ‘heavy metal football’ back
Slot under fire after disappointing title defence
Slot has found himself on the receiving end of significant criticism from both the stands and his own dressing room after a campaign that saw Liverpool finish fifth in the Premier League. While the club managed to secure a Champions League spot, the nature of their title defence was underwhelming, leading to calls for a change in the dugout.
Murphy believes that time is running out for the former Feyenoord boss. Speaking on talkSPORT's Kick Off, he predicted: "If Slot doesn't start well [next season], it's [pressure] going to start again. I don't think he's got a big say in the players [recruitment], by the way. But I think he's going to have some sort of say in the players that come in. But if he starts badly and they're sitting in fifth, sixth after eight games, it's done."
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Luis Enrique the dream replacement
When discussing potential successors to Slot, Murphy bypassed many of the names currently on the market to suggest a bold move for current Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique. The Spaniard has been a revelation in France, leading PSG to back-to-back Champions League finals.
Murphy believes the lure of the Premier League could tempt the Spaniard away from Ligue 1. "I would try and break the bank and do anything I can to get Luis Enrique," Murphy stated. "Well, if Luis Enrique wins the Champions League again, what more can he do? He must be bored there, playing in a Mickey Mouse league where he wins every week. All he's looking forward to is the Champions League. He must want more challenge, surely?"
Reviving the Klopp era
One of the main gripes among the Anfield faithful has been the tactical shift away from the "heavy metal football" that defined Jurgen Klopp's successful tenure. Murphy argues that Luis Enrique is the perfect candidate to restore that high-energy identity to the squad, noting the similarities between the PSG style and Klopp's legendary approach.
The former midfielder explained the tactical appeal of the PSG boss, saying: "If you watch PSG as a Liverpool fan, you're thinking, that's how I want us to play. A bit like Jurgen Klopp's team, aren't they, PSG? And if you're one of the biggest clubs in the world, go and get the best."
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A growing disconnect at Anfield
Despite Slot winning the Premier League in his debut campaign in 2024-25, the subsequent slide has been dramatic. Liverpool went from just four losses during their title-winning season to 12 defeats this term, a statistic that has fuelled the noise surrounding the manager’s position. Murphy suggests the relationship between the fans and the manager may already be beyond repair.
"I think the noise has just grown," Murphy added. "I mean, if it dissipated because they started winning some games and playing well at the end of the season, that's fair enough. But it hasn't, it's gone the other way."