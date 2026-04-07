He defeated Real Madrid and fell out with Ronaldo… The death of Guardiola’s ‘number one enemy’

Although his condition was initially stable following a heart attack, it deteriorated seriously after he suffered a second heart attack last Friday.

On Sunday morning, representatives from Bucharest University Emergency Hospital issued a statement confirming that Lucescu’s condition had deteriorated, and he was subsequently transferred to the intensive care unit overnight.

Health Minister Alexandru Rogopete announced that Lucescu’s condition was “critical”, and shortly afterwards, he was placed in an induced coma. Late on Sunday evening, his sons, including Razvan, manager of FC Pauc, arrived at the hospital to say their final goodbyes.

Lucescu played for Dinamo Bucharest and represented his country 64 times, including at the 1970 World Cup, but his fame grew significantly when he turned to coaching.

Lucescu is considered one of the best coaches in Romanian history, having managed in Romania, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia, and made history with Shakhtar during his 12 years at the club, winning eight league titles, seven cups and the UEFA Cup.