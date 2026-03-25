Harry Maguire, Phil Foden and the eight England players with most at stake against Uruguay & Japan as competition for World Cup spots heats up

Tuchel has made up for the lack of real competition in the matches he has overseen by ramping up internal competition for places, such as pitting Jude Bellingham against Morgan Rogers for the No. 10 role.
And by naming a bloated squad for the friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, including two uncapped players, one who has not appeared for England for five years and another whose international career appeared to be doomed entirely for off-pitch reasons, Tuchel has raised the stakes even further to make it into his 26-man squad for the tournament.
GOAL takes a look at the players who have most to play for over the next week as the World Cup looms larger and larger...