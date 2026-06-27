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Graham Potter excited for 'dream' France clash as Sweden boss eyes shock World Cup win against Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise & Co
Nordic underdogs book passage
Sweden's knockout clash against the former world champions was confirmed following the conclusion of the group-stage fixtures. Potter's men secured their progression as a third-placed side on four points after grinding out a 1-1 draw against Japan in Dallas. By contrast, a formidable French outfit comfortably topped their group with a perfect record, culminating in a resounding 4-1 victory over Norway.
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Potter welcomes ultimate test
The former Premier League manager was full of praise for the tactical depth and pedigree of the French national setup. Speaking to the Swedish FA's official website, Potter underlined the emotional significance of competing on football's grandest international stage.
He stated: "It’s going to be a fantastic match, the kind of game you dream of experiencing as a child. Playing in New Jersey against France in a World Cup knockout match - it doesn't get any bigger than that. They are one of the best teams in the world, and we obviously have huge respect for them, but we are really looking forward to the match."
Formidable French threat looms
Didier Deschamps' side enter the knockout phase in formidable form, boasting four consecutive victories in all competitions powered by the attacking brilliance of Mbappe, Olise and Ousmane Dembele. Despite the calibre of the opposition players, Potter views the assignment as the natural expectation for any deep tournament run.
Potter added: "They have world-class players in every department, they’ve won the World Cup before, and they have a coach who knows how to win matches, so it’s an immense challenge. But that is exactly what you expect in a World Cup knockout tie."
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Gargantuan knockout obstacle approaches
Sweden will relocate from their training base in Dallas to New Jersey ahead of Tuesday's crucial fixture. To stand any chance of progression, Potter's backline must devise a robust strategy to contain a prolific French attack that has scored 17 goals across their last six outings. This monumental examination represents a major step up in quality for Sweden, leaving them with absolutely no margin for error.