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Ryan Tolmich

Gio Reyna, Johnny Cardoso among seven USMNT players under pressure to deliver in March camp

GOAL breaks down which players need strong performances during the March camp for the U.S.

Let's cut to the chase: there isn't a single member of the U.S. Men's National Team who isn't feeling some level of pressure right now. That is, of course, by design. Over the last 12 months, manager Mauricio Pochettino has worked to instill a sense of urgency in this group, ensuring that every player has something to fight for. Starting spots are no longer guaranteed. World Cup spots aren't either. Those spots are earned, and time is running out to earn them.

The March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal are the last games on the schedule before Pochettino selects his USMNT World Cup roster. These are the final games to make an impression, and that impression could either help or hurt players' cases to be part of the team this summer.

So, with that in mind, which players are carrying the most pressure? And who needs a big camp to lock in a World Cup spot?

GOAL looks at the seven players who need to seize the opportunity in the coming days...

  • United States v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Gio Reyna

    No mystery about this one here. When your call-up is based so much on a combination of talent and USMNT performances, that talent better show itself in the last two USMNT performances before the World Cup.

    Reyna doesn't enter camp in good form. In fact, there isn't much form at all. He's hardly played recently at Borussia Monchengladbach, and in reality, he's hardly played these last few years. However, when he has played for the USMNT in particular, he's been fantastic. That's a big part of why he's here.

    As long as that remains true, he's got a very real chance at making the squad, which is why any real game-changing moment in this camp would go a long way towards solidifying a World Cup place. If not, the debate will rage on, and it'll probably be even fiercer than it is right now.

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  • Johnny Cardoso USMNT vs TurkeyGetty Images

    Johnny Cardoso

    The narrative is still out there. Cardoso is very good on the club level. He has not been so good on the international level. Can he finally put that storyline to bed this camp?

    There's reason to be confident that he can. Cardoso is playing at a higher level than ever before, playing a consistent role for an Atletico Madrid team that remains one of the world's best. For several years now, he's put in solid performances at both Atleti and Real Betis, but that USMNT asterisk still looms large, particularly after a rough Gold Cup impacted by injuries.

    Cardoso may have the most to gain in this camp. A strong showing would make him a real contender to start in midfield, while another poor outing could put his roster spot in danger - especially if a rival seizes the opportunity he doesn’t.

  • McKenzie USMNT 2023Getty

    Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty and Miles Robinson

    Chris Richards is starting. There's no doubt about that. The race to start alongside him at center back is a tight one, though, and it seems set to go down to the wire between Robinson, Trusty, and McKenzie.

    The center backs listed above are all in the mix. Tanner Tessman may just be as well after playing as a center back at Lyon in recent games. Players like Joe Scally and Alex Freeman could also get the nod in these spots, too, making this race a wide one with a wide array of options and combinations.

    This camp should offer some insight into what Pochettino thinks his best group is, at least for the here and now. That group could be solidified with good performances against these top teams. It could also be ripped apart if they fail to perform in the biggest tests the USMNT has faced in this Pochettino era.


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  • Tim Ream USMNT vs GuatemalaGetty Images

    Tim Ream

    If you noticed, though, there's one name missing from the above pool of center backs. That's because Ream's case is different. Instead of proving he can play at the highest level, the 38-year-old now has to prove he still belongs there.

    The start of the MLS season wasn't kind to Ream, although it has to be said that Charlotte were in the early days of a defensive overhaul. He's looked much better over the last few weeks, but the same concerns that have been at the forefront of these last few years remain a talking point. Father time comes for everyone - can Ream hold him off for just a few more months?

    These games will provide a big answer. Ream will never be a speedster, but can he still read the game and move the ball at a level that allows him to compete against elite European sides? If not, then what? Where does the U.S. go if Ream, a player who has been a backline leader for so long, looks off the pace in these games?

    Ream has spent the last four years pushing those doubts to the side by continuing to play at a high, high level. He'll have to do it a few more times if he's to contribute at one more World Cup.

  • Antonee Robinson USMNT 2024Getty

    Antonee Robinson

    The Fulham star isn't on here because his World Cup spot is in danger. Instead, it's more a question of fit as a return to form for Robinson is one of the biggest keys for the U.S. heading into the World Cup.

    It's been a year and a half since we've seen the defender play a national team game, and despite the rise of Max Arfsten, there's no doubt that the U.S. is a better team with Robinson on the field. His fitness has been such a concern, though, and, even with his return to the field this season, there have been stop-start moments for him on the club level.

    If Robinson performs well, it'll cause one collective exhale from everyone backing the USMNT. He's that important a piece for this team, and his ability to reach his best level will be vital for the team this summer.

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