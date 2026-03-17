Gio Reyna gets a surprise call, while new faces Rokas Pukstas and Zavier Gozo miss out: Winners and losers of the USMNT March roster

Mauricio Pochettino set a clear standard: perform for your club, or don’t expect a U.S. call-up.

His latest squad suggests it’s not that simple.

Ahead of friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, the USMNT roster blends in-form players with trusted regulars - and a few selections that raise real questions. Gio Reyna, frozen out at Borussia Mönchengladbach, is back in despite barely playing at club level.

"In the last roster before the World Cup, I think it's good to see players who maybe are not playing too much. In the case of Gio, he is very talented player, and we know how he can add to the national team. [We want to] see if he's affected by that, and he is capable of performing with us again," Pochettino said on a news conference Monday afternoon.

Others haven't been so lucky. Despite Pochettino's insistence that the door remains open, it would seem that some major faces have played themselves out of contention - or not quite done enough. Yunus Musah, for example, was not named in the side. Meanwhile, improvement from Real Salt Lakes' Zavier Gozo and Hajduk Split's Rokas Pukstas hasn't been enough. Aside from injuries to Tyler Adams, Haji Wright, Sergino Dest, and Diego Luna, this 27 is more or less what can be expected for the World Cup. Zoom out, and it doesn't look all that bad.

GOAL breaks down the Winners and Losers from a crucial squad, with less than three months to go until the World Cup...