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Gianluigi Donnarumma 'hurt' by allegations Italy players demanded massive bonus ahead of World Cup failure against Bosnia-Herzegovina
Origin of the bonus allegations
According to La Repubblica, rumours circulated that the Italy squad requested a bonus of €300,000 - equating to roughly €10,000 for each of the 28 players - before their crucial play-off clash. Following a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss that condemned the nation to a third consecutive World Cup absence, public backlash intensified immensely. However, speaking to Sky Sport, Donnarumma moved to vehemently squash these claims. The Manchester City star clarified that the players never asked for financial rewards.
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Donnarumma denies bonus demands
Addressing the claims directly, the goalkeeper delivered a full, unedited rebuttal regarding the harsh financial accusations levelled against his team.
"I was hurt by the comments, the words that came out. As captain, I never went to ask for a single euro from the national team. What the national team does is a gift to the players who qualify for a tournament, but it’s only that, nobody asked anything of the Federation. Our gift was going to the World Cup, but unfortunately that didn't happen. No one asked for bonuses; it was a prize that the national team gives when you qualify," the 27-year-old explained, completely denying the reports.
Processing the Bosnia nightmare
The pain of the defeat remains incredibly raw. Donnarumma admitted the immediate aftermath was a genuine struggle. "It has been hard and tiring days, just like for all Italians who cared so much about going back to the World Cup, like me and the whole team," he explained.
The emotional toll was highly evident as he broke down in tears when discussing the departures of head coach Gennaro Gattuso and delegation chief Gianluigi Buffon.
He added: "An amazing relationship, also with the president. We are sorry for that too, for them. It’s normal that you feel responsible for everything that is happening now, and it hurts. But we must move on, I thank everyone, they gave an important hand. We must go forward. Anyway, besides the disappointments, we have done important things, from the European Championship win to the record for consecutive victories; not everything is to be thrown away. We must react, it’s tough, but we must go forward with strength."
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Moving toward the 2030 cycle
With the nation now looking at a terribly long road to redemption ahead of the 2030 World Cup, the overarching focus must shift to rebuilding from the ground up. Despite the immense heartbreak, the squad must rediscover their identity. "There are four years until another World Cup, and in between there are important competitions. Before thinking about the World Cup again, we must think about these big tournaments in between to start again strong immediately," he concluded.