Getty Images Sport
Gianluigi Donnarumma glad he has 'less work to do' as Man City goalkeeper escapes battle with 'most amazing' Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid clash
Donnarumma’s relief over Mbappe absence
Donnarumma has admitted it is a significant boost to avoid facing Mbappe, whose persistent injury troubles have left him sidelined for the midweek clash. Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League round of 16, the Italian shot-stopper, who won the competition last term, highlighted the severe threat posed by his former teammate.
"I have been lucky enough to play with him and he is one of the most amazing players in the world, he is a great talent. As a goalkeeper not facing these kind of players can be an advantage! I have less work to do I would say, but the players that will replace him are champions. We will have to pay the same attention. Kylian, I am a great friend of his and I hope he can be ready for the second leg because he deserves it.", Donnarumma said.
- Getty Images Sport
Settling at the Etihad and managing emotions
Since his summer move, Donnarumma has settled quickly at the Etihad Stadium, crediting the club's established leaders for their warm welcome. He explained: "I have to say thanks, Bernardo, Ruben, Rodri - every single leader of this team has welcomed me very well with their arms open. They have allowed me to feel part of a team and at home and this is paramount to a new player. It is not easy to change the city where I lived and the team that I played for."
Regarding the notoriously hostile environment awaiting them at the Santiago Bernabeu, the goalkeeper emphasised the crucial need for emotional control. "We know perfectly the atmosphere that we will find tomorrow and it is very important to manage the situation," he stated. "We need to be able to manage emotions and we will find a young Real Madrid that will be hungry to get a result for the second leg."
Real Madrid’s worsening injury crisis
Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that Jude Bellingham and Mbappe will miss the first leg. While the French superstar has returned to individual training, his knee injury remains a major concern. Addressing the media, Arbeloa provided a measured update: "Well, he’s better. Obviously, we have to take one day at a time and see how he is evolving. But this week has been positive. He’s back giving a good feeling, and we are looking forward to having him back soon."
The Spanish giants are also without left-back Alvaro Carreras, who suffered a heavy blow to his calf recently. With only 17 first-team players currently available, the coach is relying heavily on Vinicius Junior to lead the line. "He's important when he's on the pitch; we have a lot of injuries," Arbeloa noted. "He's becoming increasingly important; he's our attacking mainstay, and we need him if we want to eliminate City."
- AFP
Guardiola and Arbeloa’s tactical outlook
City boss Pep Guardiola has firmly dismissed any suggestions of throwing a tactical curveball, insisting that both clubs know each other far too well for any unexpected roulette. "No, honestly, no surprises," Guardiola insisted during his press conference. "I think we know each other, he knows us. Of course there are some adjustments we have to do for the quality they have, but no surprises."
The Catalan manager feels his current crop is perfectly prepared, adding: "We arrive better in terms of we have the squad. Last season we arrived with a lot of fatigue and so few players available."
Advertisement