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Germany coach Jurgen Klopp calls up Liverpool star Florian Wirtz & Eintracht Frankfurt's Jonathan Burkardt to replace injured Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz
Injury setbacks for Bayern and Arsenal stars
The German national team is facing a selection headache after two of its most influential creative talents were sidelined during the international break. Musiala and Havertz have both left the camp early following physical setbacks sustained during the recent trip to Amsterdam. Musiala was initially named in the starting XI for the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands but was forced to pull out just minutes before kick-off after feeling discomfort. Subsequent medical evaluations confirmed that the Musiala has suffered a muscle fiber tear in his right thigh.
Meanwhile, Havertz managed to start the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena but his evening was cut short well before the interval. The Gunners' versatile attacker was seen clutching his leg and was eventually replaced in the 30th minute. The German Football Association later clarified that Havertz is dealing with a muscle strain, making it impossible for him to participate in the next round of fixtures.
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Klopp promotes Wirtz and Burkardt
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Timeline for Musiala recovery revealed
While the immediate focus is on the national team, Bayern Munich fans will be sweating over the fitness of their young talisman. Reports emerging from Sky Germany suggest that the injury to Musiala is not a minor one. The playmaker is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks, which would see him miss crucial Bundesliga and Champions League fixtures for the Bavarian giants.
The loss of Musiala is a bitter pill for Bayern to swallow, especially given his sparkling form in the early stages of the campaign. The 21-year-old has become the heartbeat of their attack, and his absence will require Vincent Kompany to reshuffle his deck for upcoming matches against Augsburg and Viking.
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Looking ahead to the Greece encounter
Despite the disruption caused by the injury news, the German camp remains focused on securing their first victory under Klopp’s leadership. The draw in Amsterdam showed flashes of the high-intensity style associated with the former Liverpool boss, but the lack of a winning goal left a sense of unfinished business. The upcoming match against Greece in Augsburg provides an ideal platform for the newcomers to stake their claim for a permanent spot in the starting XI. With a busy schedule of Nations League fixtures on the horizon, including a trip to Thessaloniki, the ability of the replacements to hit the ground running will be vital.
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