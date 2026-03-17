Gazzetta – Could Bastoni leave Inter this summer? It’s now a possibility. The club’s plans for the upcoming transfer window: where he might go and how much he could fetch

Currently sidelined withaninjury, Bastoni sustained swelling to his shin during the recent derby, which kept him out of the match against Atalanta but should allow him to take to the pitch against Fiorentina in the final game before the break and the – hopefully – two playoff matches with the national team.

A mainstay of the Nerazzurri, with whom he has so far won two league titles and established himself at European level, playing in three European finals (two in the Champions League and one in the Europa League), and a key playmaker thanks to his left foot, his runs into the box and his quality, this has been a more difficult season than expected for Bastoni. It is impossible not to begin, when analysing it, with what happened in the Inter v Juventus match when his dive led to Kalulu being sent off. A turning point for Bastoni as a player and a man, engulfed in controversy, booed and ‘forced’ to apologise for his unsportsmanlike behaviour. A season in which he has also made other mistakes, particularly in Europe, which, according to the newspaper, are now giving the club pause for thought.