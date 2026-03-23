"I was just focused on getting to this match – no excuses, it’s too simple. If we didn’t do anything differently, it’s because we couldn’t. We need to focus on Thursday’s match; other teams have injuries too. My staff and I have worked hard; we’ve done everything we needed to do; we’ve watched 380 matches. Now let’s just focus on Thursday’s match; let’s not dwell on the fact that we haven’t been to the World Cup for two tournaments – let’s just focus on Thursday’s match. We mustn’t put pressure on the lads; they all know the importance of the match, they understand what’s at stake and they’re no amateurs. Let’s do what we have to do with great composure, without suffocating the players.”



