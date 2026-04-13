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Gary Neville slams 'entirely selfish' Chelsea duo & thinks they've cost Blues a Champions League spot
Stamford Bridge in turmoil
Chelsea’s top-five hopes suffered a major blow following a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, marking their first consecutive league losses by 3+ goals since February 2018. The Blues were without Fernandez, who was suspended by the club after publicly expressing a desire to live in Madrid amid heavy links to Real Madrid. Cucurella, meanwhile, avoided sanctions despite admitting a Barcelona return would be "difficult to refuse", and the resulting atmosphere of discontent has left Rosenior’s squad looking fractured and ill-disciplined.
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Chelsea’s leadership crisis
Neville argued that the timing of these outbursts has been catastrophic for a team already reeling from a heavy European exit against Paris Saint-Germain. He maintains that senior players should be providing stability for an inexperienced manager rather than voicing their own frustrations.
Expressing his concern over the psychological impact on the dressing room, Neville told Sky Sports: "It’s a struggle and you add to that the ill-discipline of Enzo Fernandez and Cucurella who have been speaking up in the last few weeks. As a football player in a dressing room, what do the rest of their teammates think? When you speak like they have, that’s entirely selfish. It’s not helping your manager who is young and inexperienced. It’s not helping your teammates. It’s not helping the fans because they’re thinking you’re discontent."
Destructive 'sulking' culture
The pundit highlighted that allowing disgruntled senior figures to remain influential within the group could derail the final weeks of the season. Neville believes that the open yearning for previous leadership further erodes Rosenior's authority during a period where unity is essential for a top-five pursuit.
Warning of the long-term consequences of this perceived lack of professionalism and its impact on their European qualification hopes, Neville added: “In a period when you need to knuckle down, you’ve just gone out the Champions League and been mauled by PSG, which is no embarrassment they’re a good team. You needed everybody to knuckle down and stay in that mode of tightness.
“When you’ve got the two experienced players that they have are demonstrating discontent and saying that the previous manager was good and we liked him and not sure why it changed. I agree there had to be consequences.
“What they’ve done is say you need to have the camera on you against Manchester City being in the stand with everyone knowing you’ve been ill-disciplined. That can’t be helpful.
“The problem is those players are still going in the dressing room having an influence and if they’ve got a bottom lip down by their shoe and sulking and slagging the club off, I think you’re going to have a difficult end to the season.
“It feels to me now that Chelsea will miss out on Champions League football. I think Chelsea are going to miss out because of what has happened over the last few weeks.”
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Uphill battle remains
Following the City defeat, Chelsea sit sixth with 48 points, trailing fifth-placed Liverpool by four points in the race for the final European Performance Spot (EPS). To salvage their Champions League ambitions, Rosenior must navigate a daunting April schedule against Manchester United and Brighton before a season-defining May. This final stretch includes high-stakes encounters with Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Sunderland, where any further lack of discipline could cause their European dreams to evaporate.