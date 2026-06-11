From Julian Quiñones’ brilliance to Cesar Montes’ clumsy red card - Winners and losers from Mexico’s 2-0 World Cup-opening win over South Africa

It was only game one of 104, but Mexico made sure the World Cup felt real from the very first whistle.

Inside Estadio Azteca, the noise, color, and expectation of a host nation poured through the afternoon and seeped through the screens of millions watching around the globe. After seven previous appearances in World Cup opening matches without a victory - five defeats and two draws, including one against South Africa in 2010 - El Tri finally won their first.

A ninth-minute goal from Julian Quiñones and a second-half header from Raul Jimenez gave Mexico a 2-0 win over Bafana Bafana, extending their unbeaten run in 2026 and giving Javier “Vasco” Aguirre’s side the start they needed.

Now Mexico turn their attention to South Korea in Guadalajara, though they will have to do so without Cesar Montes, who received a needless red card in stoppage time when the match was already decided.

Mexico City responded like a proper World Cup host. The crowd pushed, sang and carried El Tri through a historic afternoon. Still, there were moments when Mexico could have done more to turn control into a bigger scoreline, especially against a South Africa side that finished with nine men.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Mexico’s World Cup-opening win over South Africa.