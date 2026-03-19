This morning, Argentina’s leading sports newspaper has dedicated its front page to Paulo Dybala and his increasingly likely return to his homeland to join Boca Juniors, according to ‘Olè’, following the expiry of his contract with Roma on 30 June.
Translated by
From Argentina, Dybala is closing in on a move to Boca Juniors: all the signs point to ‘La Joya’ returning home. His wife is involved
WHY IS DYBALA NOT PLAYING?
Yet another injury for a player who has been plagued by setbacks throughout his career and who may not return to the pitch until late April for the final league matches.
DYBALA TO BOCA: IT COULD HAPPEN
After several attempts in recent times, Dybala’s return to Argentina is no longer just a possibility. The newspaper ‘Olè’ has even run the headline ‘Joya Libertadores’, fuelling the hopes of Boca Juniors fans who dream of winning the cup once again – a trophy they have lifted six times in their history. Boca Juniors are counting on Dybala to say yes, as a contract renewal with Roma now seems a distant prospect. The issue of wages with La Joya remains to be resolved, as he is expected to take a pay cut from the €6 million he currently earns in the capital.
THE CLUES
Family reasons appear to be the main factor behind Dybala’s move to Boca Juniors. Returning to his homeland would allow the footballer to be closer to his parents, but also to accommodate his wife, Oriana Sabatini, who has never made any secret of her desire to return to Argentina. The birth of their first child, Gia, could prove decisive in this regard. Adding fuel to this rumour is the social media announcement by his singer wife that she will soon be appearing on a television programme for an Argentine broadcaster.