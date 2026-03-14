From 1999 to 2026, Lazio v Milan: a pivotal match in the Scudetto race; Allegri’s mission: a five-point deficit, and a comparison with Inter’s fixture list

A rare opportunity for Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan.

The 1-1 draw between Inter and Atalanta in the heated and controversial clash at San Siro sets up an extremely interesting scenario for the Rossoneri: a win in tomorrow evening’s match at the Stadio Olimpico against Lazio would see the club from Via Aldo Rossi close the gap to five points behind Cristian Chivu’s Nerazzurri and potentially reopen the race for the league title and the Scudetto for the 2025/26 season.

But rather than the current season, our thoughts go back 27 years, to the 1998/1999 season: as luck would have it, in that championship too, the match at the Olimpico between Lazio and Milan had significant, almost decisive implications in the title race, just as is happening in 2026.

But let’s take a step back.