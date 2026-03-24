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‘Fragile guy’ Federico Chiesa given transfer advice by Italian icon amid struggles for fitness and game time at Liverpool
Chiesa's record at Liverpool: Goals and appearances
Chiesa, on the back of becoming a European Championship winner with the Azzurri in 2021 and seeing his stock soar across stints with Fiorentina and Juventus, completed a cut-price move to Merseyside in the summer of 2024.
A £10 million ($13m) deal was considered to be quite the coup for Liverpool, given the 28-year-old’s pedigree, but questions regarding his injury record were never far away. Chiesa did not make his competitive debut for the Reds until mid-September and saw just 18 minutes of Premier League action before his first calendar year at Anfield came to a close.
Just 14 appearances were made during his debut campaign, which did deliver title glory under Arne Slot. Inevitable speculation regarding his future was sparked in 2025, with a retracing of steps to Serie A being mooted.
Chiesa ultimately opted to stay put, after seeing Luis Diaz depart, and 32 games have been graced this season. Starting berths do, however, remain in short supply and Liverpool are yet to see the best of a man that has registered just five goals for them.
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Should Chiesa leave Liverpool in the next transfer window?
He has become a late substitute option for Slot of late, as time is wasted towards the end of games, and limited opportunities to impress are seeing more transfer rumours generated. Quizzed during an exclusive interview with GOAL on whether Chiesa needs a move in the next window, ex-Italy international Ambrosini - speaking in association with Wiz Slots - said: “It's not easy because we're talking about a psychological situation for him. I know that he has maybe some issues to solve. And he's a very fragile guy sometimes.
“So he needs to find his power in his mind, first of all. So maybe coming back to Italy could help him. Maybe this situation could help him. Coming back, feeling different feelings, despite what happened in Liverpool. Why not?”
Will leading sides in Serie A still be keen on Chiesa?
Chiesa’s troubles have continued after being forced to leave the latest Azzurri squad. He has not represented his country since gracing a last-16 defeat to Switzerland at Euro 2024. A tally of 51 caps will not be added to any time soon - with Italy still hoping to reach the 2026 World Cup.
With so many doubts hanging over Chiesa, he would represent something of a risk to any club considering an approach for his services. Pressed on whether leading teams in Serie A would still be keen, Ambrosini added: “Here in Italy, we were talking about him for Juventus even in January. Maybe coming back where you know everybody could help him, could help Juventus.
“But first of all, he has to refine his power inside him. His confidence. And I hope so for him. Even for Juventus or AC Milan, if they decide to play in another way. Because for AC Milan, the style they decide to go with this season, they don't need a player like Federico.
“But even if it's not the top team in Italy, coming back to Italy with another choice, a squad on that level could be good for him. It's important that he chooses a situation that is good for him, where he feels good.”
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Liverpool should get their money back on £10m Chiesa
Chiesa remains under contract at Liverpool through to 2028. While he has not made the desired impact in English football, the Reds will be confident that they can at least make their money back from any sale. Some big decisions on what happens next need to be made quickly over the coming weeks.